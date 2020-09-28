BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Up 290.9% in September

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 290.9% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 47.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 450,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 109,344 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,451,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 391,483 shares during the period.

NYSE BYM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

