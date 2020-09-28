BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the August 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

NYSE FRA remained flat at $$11.53 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.