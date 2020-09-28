Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHWB opened at $20.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. Blackhawk Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $66.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.34.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

