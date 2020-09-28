Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BHWB opened at $20.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. Blackhawk Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $66.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.34.
About Blackhawk Bancorp
