BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating and set a C$9.40 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

BlackBerry stock opened at C$6.37 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$8.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.81.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

