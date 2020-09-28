BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Raised to $5.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.53. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 141.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

