Black Diamond Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

