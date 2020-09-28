Bitcoinus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 50% against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,483.74 and $36.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,884.22 or 0.99984211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001639 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00152699 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

