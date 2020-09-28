BitCoal (COAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $4,897.96

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $4,897.96 and $4.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00885838 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002486 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

