Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Hits $67,640.55

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a market cap of $67,640.55 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 836.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,584,775 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

