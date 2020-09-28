BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,625,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRTXQ stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 103.98. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.