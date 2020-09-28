BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,625,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BRTXQ stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 103.98. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
About BioRestorative Therapies
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.