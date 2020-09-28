BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $134,200.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $840.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03, a PEG ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 80,029 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

