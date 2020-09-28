BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Short Interest Update

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BFNH opened at $1.25 on Monday. BioForce Nanosciences has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. The company sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand.

