biOasis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in September

biOasis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BIOAF opened at $0.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a market cap of $19.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.27. biOasis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

