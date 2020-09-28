BIDVEST GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 273.7% in September

BIDVEST GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 273.7% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of BIDVEST GRP LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $15.72 on Monday. BIDVEST GRP LTD/S has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates as a services, trading, and distribution company. The company operates through seven divisions: Services, Freight, Automotive, Office and Print, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Electrical. It retails new and pre-owned motor vehicles and tires; and offers car and van rental services, vehicle service and repairs, auctions, chauffer drives, and coaches, as well as door to door transfers.

