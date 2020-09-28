BidaskClub Upgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to “Hold”

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $222.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.59.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total value of $2,072,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Universal Display by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 160.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 13.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 47.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 523,215 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.