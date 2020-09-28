BidaskClub Upgrades SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Buy

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

SPSC stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $197,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,923. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $518,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

