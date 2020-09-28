BidaskClub Upgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) to “Strong-Buy”

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRMK opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 41.00. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 385.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 123.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,052,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

