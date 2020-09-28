BidaskClub Downgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Hold

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

VICR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $90.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $328,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $155,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.