BidaskClub Downgrades Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) to Buy

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEIX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $373.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.94. Pacific Ethanol has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 50,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 872,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,653.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $414,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

