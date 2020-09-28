BidaskClub Downgrades Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Strong Sell

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IRDM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of IRDM opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.43. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after buying an additional 1,467,081 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,543,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after buying an additional 191,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,500,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Heights Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,519,000 after buying an additional 136,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

