BidaskClub Downgrades BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) to Buy

BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of BristowGroupInc . stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.92. BristowGroupInc . has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

Get BristowGroupInc . alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $16,530,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in BristowGroupInc . during the second quarter worth about $40,165,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in BristowGroupInc . during the second quarter worth about $4,567,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in BristowGroupInc . during the second quarter worth about $2,476,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BristowGroupInc . during the second quarter worth about $2,111,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in BristowGroupInc . during the second quarter worth about $2,133,000.

BristowGroupInc . Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BristowGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BristowGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.