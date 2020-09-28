BidaskClub Downgrades Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Hold

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

