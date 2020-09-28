BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BGMD opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. BG Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

