BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BKGFY. Bank of America raised BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY remained flat at $$52.73 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $77.67. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.