BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $52.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.50%.
BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.
