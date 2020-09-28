BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $52.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.50%.

BKGFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.