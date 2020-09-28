Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.