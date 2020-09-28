Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 599,618 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

