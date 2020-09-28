BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

BBAR stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at $73,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 62.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 127,615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 665,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.