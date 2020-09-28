Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 586.2% in September

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, an increase of 586.2% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BASA opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Basanite has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

