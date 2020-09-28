Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 586.2% in September

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, an increase of 586.2% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BASA opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Basanite has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.12.
About Basanite
