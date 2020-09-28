Barclays Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.78 ($107.97).

Vinci stock opened at €71.02 ($83.55) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €79.08 and a 200-day moving average of €78.68. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

