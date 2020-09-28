Bank of America Raises Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $20.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $22.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 65,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,262,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 27.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,635,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 73.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,931 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,566,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after buying an additional 202,926 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

