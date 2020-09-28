Bank of America Cuts Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $10.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GLNG. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

