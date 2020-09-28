Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in September

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $24.57 on Monday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $27.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund in the first quarter worth $142,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 47.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter.

About Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

