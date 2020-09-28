BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the August 31st total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $5.54 on Monday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.