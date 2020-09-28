Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the August 31st total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $7.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banca Mediolanum to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.