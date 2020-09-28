Baader Bank Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €131.38 ($154.56).

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €151.00 ($177.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €132.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82. zooplus has a 52 week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 52 week high of €168.00 ($197.65).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

