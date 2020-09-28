Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €4.70 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEC1. Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.07 ($4.79).

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €4.36 ($5.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €3.43. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of €5.30 ($6.24). The company has a market cap of $11.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

