Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Axion Power International stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Axion Power International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Axion Power International alerts:

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Axion Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.