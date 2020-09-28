Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $13.59 on Friday. Avrobio has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Avrobio will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 125.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 415.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 714,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 602.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 632,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 46.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

