Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
AVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $13.59 on Friday. Avrobio has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 125.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 415.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 714,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 602.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 632,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 46.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avrobio
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
