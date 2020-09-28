Avid Technology’s (AVID) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $8.22 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $361.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar bought 103,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $718,717.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 59,788 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 165,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

