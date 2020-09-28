AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the August 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $2.91.
About AVEVA Group
Featured Article: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.