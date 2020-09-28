Aventus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26,518.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Aventus token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $26,518.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042338 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.35 or 0.04831591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056472 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033815 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.