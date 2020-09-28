Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded by BofA Securities

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Avangrid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.29.

NYSE AGR opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

