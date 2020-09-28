Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.71). The firm had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter.

