Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

ACB has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 422,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $583.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 445,445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,765,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 572,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

