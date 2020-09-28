ATLANT (ATL) Market Cap Hits $982,473.62

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $982,473.62 and $312.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.08 or 0.04822346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033818 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

