ATC Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $317.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $694,907.25 and $317.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00426173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002826 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.