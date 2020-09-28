Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Down 95.4% in September

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the August 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARHH opened at $0.79 on Monday. Assure has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of ($10.74) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

