ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Update

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASRRF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

ASRRF stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87. ASR Nederland has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

