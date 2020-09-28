Ascot Resources’ (AOT) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

TSE:AOT opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.94 million and a PE ratio of -24.89. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.40.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

