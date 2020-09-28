Ascot Resources’ (AOT) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$1.75 price target on the stock.
TSE:AOT opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.94 million and a PE ratio of -24.89. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.40.
About Ascot Resources
